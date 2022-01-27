Apple’s M1 MacBook Air, Samsung Galaxy laptops and more are on sale

We keep getting incredible savings from Amazon.com, where you can still get up to $149 savings on Apple’s current MacBook Air, which means that you can purchase your new laptop for $850. This model comes with Apple’s M1 processor, which includes an 8-core CPU that delivers 3.5 times faster than performance that its predecessor, plus it also has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

If you’re not into Macs, you can also consider purchasing the Samsung Galaxy Book Pro that is currently receiving a 20 percent discount that takes it down to $800, which means $200 savings for those interested in getting one. This model comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage on its Mystic Silver color variant. And don’t worry about running out of juice since it will give you up to 20 hours of battery life.

If you’re interested in a Chromebook, you can also consider the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook that comes with a 13.3-inch touchscreen display, 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space, and a 31 percent discount that translates to $310.99 savings. This laptop also features stylus support, and it comes with a built-in stylus. Plus, you will get Google One with 200GB of cloud storage for 12 months when you purchase a new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for $689.

You can get the same Samsung Galaxy Chromebook for as low as $580 when you opt for a factory reconditioned model that comes with the same Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage that is currently available at Woot.com.

M1 MacBook Air Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Other deals include the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro and iPad Air, which is now available for $229 after a 23 percent discount. And if you’re looking for extra storage space, you can pick up a new Samsung SSD T7 Portable External SSD with 1TB storage capacity for $115 and keep $55 in your pocket. Or go for the WD_BLACK 1TB D30 Game Drive SSD available for the same price, but you only get $35 savings with this option.