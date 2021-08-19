We start today’s deals with an excellent selection of Apple notebooks, starting with the M1-powered MacBook Air that’s selling for $899 at Amazon.com on its 256GB storage option that features a 13-inch Retina Display and 8GB RAM, which means you get to save $100 off its regular price tag. The 512GB storage model is also o sale, and it’s getting the same $100 discount, meaning that you can grab yours for $1,149. However, things get better for students, as they can get a $100 extra discount if they’re part of Best Buy’s education program, which means you can get your new MacBook Air for just $799.

If you’re looking for more power, you can opt for the 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s currently getting a $199 discount on both its 256GB and 512GB storage options. This means that you can get the base model for $1,100 or the 512GB variant for $1,300. Remember that you can also choose between the Space Gray and Silver color options, and you get the same M1 processor and 8GB RAM inside.

You can also make your space look better by adding an Aduro U-light Plus Desktop Lamp Organizer and Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $15 after getting a massive 75 percent discount, which translates to $45 savings. And you can choose between three different color options, including Black, White, and Blue.

The Razer Seiren X USB Streaming Microphone is also on sale, and you can grab one for $72.65 after receiving a 27 percent discount that gives you $27 savings. And if you want a better option, you can also grab a new EPOS B20 Streaming Microphone that’s now selling for $176 after receiving a $23 discount. And since we’re talking audio, you can also score a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that are now selling for $159.08 with $40.91 savings.