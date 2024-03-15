We have spotted a fantastic deal that will get you massive savings on a new M1-powered MacBook Air, as Apple’s 2020 M1-powered MacBook Air is now receiving a huge $300 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $699. This will get you a brand-new model, cable, and power adapter, which is basically everything you need to get working.

MacBook Air (M1, 2020) $699 $999 Save $300 Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is still one of Cupertino’s best laptops. It features an M1 chip, a fan-less thin design, a 13.3-inch Retina Display, all-day battery life, and other great features. $699 at Walmart

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is still one of the most popular Macs. This light and powerful laptop comes packed with 8GB RAM, 256GB, the first iteration of Apple silicon, and a long-lasting battery that will keep you going for up to 18 hours. Indeed, there are two new models ahead of this one, packed with M2 and M3 processors, but this doesn’t make the M1 MacBook Air a slouch, as it is still an excellent option for image and video creators in 2024.

Suppose you want to save a bit more on this great laptop. In that case, you can also pick up an open box model for $649, which will get you $350 off its original $999 price tag. Indeed, you can also get the M2-powered MacBook Air for $100 off, but the difference is that this might be your last chance to get your hands on a new M1 MacBook Air, as they will most likely sell out fast. You still have three color options to choose from, including Gold, Silver, and Space Gray, and you also get support for Apple’s Magic Mouse and other excellent Apple accessories.

Other great Apple deals will get you massive savings on a new iPad

Since we’re talking about Apple and amazing deals, you can also check out Apple’s 9th-generation base model iPad, which now sells for just $249 thanks to an insane 24 percent discount. This model comes packed with an A13 Bionic chip, a 10.2-inch Retina Display, 64GB storage space, support for Touch ID, and the first-generation Apple Pencil. It is still a very capable tablet, perfect for media consumption and excellent for taking notes, drawing, and more.