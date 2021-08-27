You can currently get your hands on a new Apple MacBook Air with an M1 processor for as low as $850 after receiving a 15 percent discount that means $150 savings for you on its Silver and Gold Variants with 256GB storage space. However, if you want to go for the Space Gray model, you will have to settle for $100 savings, as it sells for $899.

Suppose you want extra storage and opt for the 512GB model. In that case, your best option may be the Gold variant, as it’s the only one getting a $149 discount, meaning that you can grab one for $1,100. The Silver and Space Gray models see a $100 discount so that you can purchase one for $1,149.

You can also head over to Best Buy, where Student Savings Deals will get you $100 off the MacBook Air, meaning you can get one for $900. However, you can also opt to get an open box laptop for as low as $630.

And if you’re interested in a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, remember that you can still get $199 savings, which means you can grab yours for $1,100 on its 256GB storage option. The largest 16-inch model with an Intel Core i9 processor is seeing a $170 discount, meaning you can purchase one for $2,629. This laptop also features 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space, even though I may suggest that you wait for the new 16-inch MacBook refresh that’s expected to arrive before 2021 is gone.

Other deals feature the Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller that’s compatible with iOS devices, meaning the latest iPhones. This accessory will allow you to experience a better gaming experience on your favorite gaming services, such as Apple Arcade, Amazon Luna, and more. The MSI Gaming Wireless Rechargeable Dual Vibration Gaming Controller for PC and Android that’s currently getting a 20 percent discount, meaning that you can get one for $32. The SteelSeries Nimbus+ Bluetooth Mobile Gaming Controller with iPhone Mount is also a great option that’s going for $70.