We start today’s deals with some killer savings applied to Apple’s previous generation MacBook Air, as the M1-powered variant with a chamfered design is now available for $1,199 after receiving a $450 discount. This model usually sells for $1,649, and it comes packed with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and an 8-core Apple M1 chip. The best part is that you can get this amazing new laptop in its Space Gray and Gold color variants.

Of course, there is a more affordable version for those who don’t want to spend that much money on an M1-powered MacBook Air since you can also get yours for $799 after receiving a $200 discount. This model comes with the same 13-inch Retina Display and design, but you get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which is more than enough for any regular user.

Windows laptops are also on sale, which is why we have also included the ASUS ROG Flow X13 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Gaming Laptop in this post, as it is now available for $989 after receiving a 27 percent discount that will get you $370 savings. This laptop comes with a 13.4-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, an AMD Ryzen 9 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and other cool features. You can also score some nice savings on the ASUS VivoBook 16X Laptop, which now sells for $550 after seeing a 21 percent discount.

You can also add Plugable’s 13-in-1 USB C Docking Station, which comes with support for two monitors, 100W charging capabilities, and the best part is that it’s compatible with Macs and Windows laptops for just $160 after seeing a $39 discount, or get

Plugable's USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station Dual Monitor for Windows and Mac for just $97 thanks to an insane 40 percent discount.