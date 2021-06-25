We start today’s deals with the latest M1 MacBook Air. It is currently getting a $149 discount on its 512GB storage variant with 8GB RAM, which leaves it available for $1,100. The first $99 discount is available as soon as you get to the laptop’s landing page, while the second $50 savings will be applied at checkout. The best part is that you get the same $149 savings on any of its three different color variants. If you don’t need that much storage space, you can also opt for the 256GB option that’s currently getting a $100 discount across the board so that you can get one for $899.

If you want to grab the latest M1 iMac, you can still get the Blue and Silver 8‑core CPU and 7‑core GPU, with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variants with a $50 price cut, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,250. However, we have found the more powerful 8‑core CPU and 8‑core GPU M1 variant with the same 8GB RAM and 256GBB storage is now also getting a $50 price cut on its Blue and Silver color variants, which means you can get yours for $1,450. And suppose you’re looking for a more affordable device. In that case, you can grab the HP Chromebook 14 laptop with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage for $210 after receiving a $60 discount, which means 22 percent savings.

We have also found several gaming monitors on sale, starting with the 34-inch MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R that’s currently getting a 28 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $650 and get $250 savings. For a similar price, we have the AOC Agon AG271UG that’s getting a $144 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $656, even though we get a smaller 27-inch display with this choice.

More 27-inch display options feature the LG 27QN880-B Ergo IPS monitor that’s currently selling for $325 after a $72 discount. The LG Electronics UltraGear 27GN750-B is a more affordable option that currently sells for $280 with $120 savings. But if you’re looking for an even more affordable model, you can get the ASUS VG279Q for $215 with $84 savings.