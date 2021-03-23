We have been getting tons of discounts on Apple laptops in the last few days. The latest M1-powered MacBook Pro is currently getting a $150 discount in boto its 256GB and 512GB variants. However, we’re not focusing on the Pro variants today. Right now, we find the MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 processor selling for just $1,169.92 after receiving a $79.08 discount on its 512GB storage option in Silver and Space Gray. If you want the same storage on the Gold version, you will find yourself paying $1,189.00, but you will still manage to score $60 savings. Still, if you’re interested in the 256GB storage option, your best choice is the Gold variant since it’s now selling for $955.

Now, we have also found some nice deals on a couple of gaming laptops. First, the Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop is currently getting a $204 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $1,296. This powerful gaming laptop comes packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space. It also features an RGB backlit keyboard, and the GeForce GTX 1660 will be in charge of giving you awesome graphics on its 15.6-inch FHD display. The Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020 is also on sale, and you can get one with the same specs as the previously mentioned ASUS option for $1,400 after getting a $400 discount. The only difference is that this model comes with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card.

If you already have a good laptop to work on, you may also want to consider getting your hands on a new monitor, and right now, you can save $80 on Samsung’s 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor. This monitor features Netflix, HBO, Prime Video support for $320, and it comes with 4K FHD resolution. Another option to consider is a new gaming keyboard, and right now, the Razer Huntsman Mini 60 percent gaming keyboard is getting a $20 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $100. This keyboard comes with clicky optical switches that may be a joy to work on, but it’s not so hot for gaming, as you should rather go for the linear switches, but if you want the best of both worlds, tactile switches may be the best option for you.

Finally, you can get your kids a new Kindle Kids Edition with parental control since it’s now available for $75, down from its regular $110 price tag, which means you would be saving $35. With those savings, you can also consider getting your hands on a new BELLA High Power Juice Extractor that’s currently 50 percent off, meaning you can grab one for $309. You can also get a TaoTronics Rechargeable Table Lamp that’s getting a $5 discount with an on-page coupon, which leaves it available for $34.99.