We start today’s deals with last year’s Apple MacBook Air that comes powered by the latest M1 Chip. This laptop is currently getting killer reviews, and it is one of the best options available for the price, and things get better when you see that they’re constantly on sale. You can get yours for as low as $900 after receiving a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space option, which is the same model Jaime Rivera was testing on his latest video. Savings go across the board, meaning you can get any of the three different color options, but you may want to stick with the Silver model, as it’s the one that ages better.

Savings are also applied to the 512GB storage variant. You can get more storage space with the same $99 discount, which means you can get your new MacBook Air for $1,150, but if you want to save an extra buck, you can choose to grab the Space Gray variant as it currently sells for $1,149. Either way, you will get a 13.3-inch Retina Display, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a fanless design for silent operation. If you’re looking for another alternative, you can get a new Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 with a 13.5-inch display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for $1,029 after a $270 discount.

We have also found several monitors on sale. First, we head over to Dell.com, where we find the Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor with a $475 discount, meaning you can get yours for $1,425. If this may seem too much for you, there are more affordable options. The Alienware 25-inch gaming monitor is also on sale, and it currently sells for $675 after a $225 discount, but if you’re looking to pay even less for a new monitor, you can get the Dell 24-inch Monitor for $120 after a $70 discount.

Now, if you end up getting a new laptop, you must also consider getting a new multiport adapter, as there are several options from Satechi. For example, the Satechi Type-C Aluminum USB Hub is getting a $3 discount with the on-page coupon, leaving it available for $32. It features three USB-A ports and a Micro/SD card reader. Now, suppose you also want HDMI and Ethernet ports. In that case, you should consider the Satechi Aluminum Type-C Multimedia Adapter, which is currently available for $80 after a $10 discount with the on-page coupon.