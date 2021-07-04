We keep looking for some of the best deals available on the market, and now we have stumbled upon the latest M1-powered Mac mini that’s currently getting a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, which means you can grab one for $600. Now, if you want twice as much storage space, you will find yourself paying $829, as it’s currently getting an 8 percent discount, which translates to $70 off.

We have also found some great 4th of July deals at Dell.com, where you will find up to 47 percent savings on several products. The Dell Inspiron 15-inch 3000 laptop is currently going for $510 after receiving a $129 discount. This option comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RA 256GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. And you can even get a new Xbox Series S plus a wireless headset for just $385 after receiving a $15 discount. But hurry, since stock is limited, and these deals will only be live today.

We have also found some great gaming monitors for you to look at. First up, Alienware’s 38-inch curved gaming monitor is getting a 32 percent discount, which translates to $600 savings, meaning you can grab one for $1,300. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can get the Samsung G77 series 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $500 at Best Buy with $250 savings.

Other deals feature the Nequare Laptop stand getting a 50 percent discount when you apply the on-page coupon, leaving it available for $8.50. or grab an Amazon Basics 40-inch multipurpose foldable computer study desk for $50.68 with $6.51 savings. Or grab the Amazon Basics Retro Hairpin Leg Computer Desk Table for $42.84 after getting an $11.87 discount. And before we sign off, we want to wish a happy 4th of July to all of those celebrating.