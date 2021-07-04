M1 Mac mini

We keep looking for some of the best deals available on the market, and now we have stumbled upon the latest M1-powered Mac mini that’s currently getting a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option, which means you can grab one for $600. Now, if you want twice as much storage space, you will find yourself paying $829, as it’s currently getting an 8 percent discount, which translates to $70 off.

We have also found some great 4th of July deals at Dell.com, where you will find up to 47 percent savings on several products. The Dell Inspiron 15-inch 3000 laptop is currently going for $510 after receiving a $129 discount. This option comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RA 256GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe graphics. And you can even get a new Xbox Series S plus a wireless headset for just $385 after receiving a $15 discount. But hurry, since stock is limited, and these deals will only be live today.

    Apple Mac Mini M1

    Dell Deals

    Xbox Series S

We have also found some great gaming monitors for you to look at. First up, Alienware’s 38-inch curved gaming monitor is getting a 32 percent discount, which translates to $600 savings, meaning you can grab one for $1,300. And if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can get the Samsung G77 series 27-inch curved gaming monitor for $500 at Best Buy with $250 savings.

Other deals feature the Nequare Laptop stand getting a 50 percent discount when you apply the on-page coupon, leaving it available for $8.50. or grab an Amazon Basics 40-inch multipurpose foldable computer study desk for $50.68 with $6.51 savings. Or grab the Amazon Basics Retro Hairpin Leg Computer Desk Table for $42.84 after getting an $11.87 discount. And before we sign off, we want to wish a happy 4th of July to all of those celebrating.

    Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor

    Samsung G77 series 27-inch curved gaming monitor

    Amazon Basics 40-inch desk

 




