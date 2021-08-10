Deals keep getting better, as we have recently found the latest M1 Mac mini getting a $99 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $600. This model comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Remember that the latest M1 processor comes with 8-cores to provide up to 3 times faster performance than its predecessors, and its 8-core GPU will also boost graphic intense apps and games by up to 6x. Additionally, the 512GB is getting a $149 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $750. Now, if you get a new Mac mini, you should also consider getting your hands on a new display. And there are tons of options to choose from, but you can consider grabbing a new Gigabyte AORUS 43-inch 4K gaming monitor that’s currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,000.

And suppose you’re looking for more savings on Apple products. In that case, you can also consider getting a new 2021 Apple TV that’s currently getting a 13 percent discount, meaning you can get one for $130 with $19 savings on its HD variant. Still, you can also go for the 4K variant that’s now available for $169 with $10 savings. This gen-5 model comes with 32GB of internal storage space, and if you want a 64GB storage option, you will have to get the 4K model that’s now selling for $190 after a $9 discount. Yes, it’s not much, but it’s always good to save a couple of bucks.

Now, we head over to Samsung.com, where the Samsung Galaxy S21 is still selling for just $100 after an eligible trade-in. The Galaxy S21 series is getting up to $600 savings depending on the device you have to trade-in, but the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra are getting an extra $100 savings, meaning that you can get one for just $200 and $400, respectively. All of these models are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and they all feature 128GB storage space. Now, if you want to get more storage, you can get the 256GB models for just $50 more.

However, deals don’t stop there, as you can currently get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 for just $675 after an eligible trade-in, which will get you up to $850 savings. Now, if you don’t have a device to trade in, you will still be able to save some money, as it’s also getting $350 instant savings. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G has also dropped its price. You can get one for just $325 with an eligible trade-in that will get you up to $700 savings, and if you don’t want to trade in your current device, you can also save $175. However, you may want to hurry, as the official launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 may launch at tomorrow’s Galaxy Unpacked event, which means that savings for previous models will most likely be gone.

And if you want to get a new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, or a Galaxy Z Flip 3, remember that reservations will soon be over, so reserve your new device to get $100 more in trade-in value, a full year of Samsung Care + free of charge and more. Also, the Galaxy Note 20 series is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $550 in case you’re interested.

Reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 3 and save with trade-in Trade-in up to two devices (smartphone, tablet or smartwatch) Get 12 months of Samsung Care+ included (up to $155 value) Get a special offer towards Galaxy products during pre-order! Reserve