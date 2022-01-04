Apple’s M1 Mac mini, Samsung’s M7 Smart Monitor and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with great options for those looking to purchase a new desktop. First up, we have Apple’s most powerful Mac mini, which was launched back in 2020 with Apple Silicon. This tiny desktop Mac is currently receiving a $50 discount on its 256GB storage, including 8GB RAM and the M1 chip under the hood, meaning that you can buy yours for $649. However, deals don’t stop there, as you can also opt for better savings and more storage space when you choose to purchase the 512GB model that packs the same 8GB RAM and M1 chip, and you can get one for $829 after a $70 discount.

Suppose you are more interested in picking up a new Windows desktop. In that case, you can consider going for the HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop that is currently available for $550 after seeing a $100 discount. This may not be the most powerful gaming desktop around, but it will get the work done. It comes with Windows 11 out of the box, AMD’s Ryzen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and AMD Radeon RX 5500 4GB graphics so you can enjoy your favorite games, even though you may have to adjust some settings to get the best experience. And if you are not interested in gaming desktops, you can also pick up the Acer Aspire XC-895-UR11 Desktop for $380 after seeing a $70 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 1TB storage.

Apple Mac Mini HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop Samsung M7 Smart Monitor

However, none of these desktops come with a monitor, so you either have one at home, or you will be forced to purchase one. So, you may want to check out the latest deals on the Samsung M7 Smart Monitor and Streaming TV that features 4K UHD, adaptive picture, ultrawide gaming view, and more. You can also stream your favorite content from your streaming apps, as it directly supports Netflix, HBO Max, and others. The 32-inch model currently goes for $340 after a $110 discount, or pick up the smaller 24-inch M5 Series smart monitor that will deliver a 1080p resolution and more for just $190 after a $60 discount.