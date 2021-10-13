We start today’s deals with Apple’s smallest Mac, as the M1-powered Mac mini is currently getting a $149 discount on its maxed-out variant that comes packed with 512GB storage space and 8GB RAM. You will see the first $100 discount on the product’s landing page, while the other $49 savings will appear at checkout. This means that you will be able to pick one up for $750. And if you don’t need that much storage space, you can also consider grabbing the 256GB storage model for $600 after receiving a $99 discount that goes along the same lines as the previous deal. You will first get to see $40 savings, while the extra $59 savings will appear reflected at checkout.

If you want to take your work on the go, the best option may be a new laptop. You can check out yesterday’s deals on Apple’s MacBook Pro and MacBook Air options. Still, if you’re looking for more affordable options, you can consider the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Laptop that now sells for $269 after a 10 percent discount that will get you $30.99 savings. This laptop features a lightweight, slim and durable design that packs a 14-inch display, a 12-hour battery, an Intel Celeron N4500 processor with 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage.

You can also pick up new peripherals to go with your new Mac or laptop. For instance, you can get the Razer Pro Type wireless mechanical productivity keyboard that is currently available for $105 after a $35 discount. However, suppose you want to get other options. In that case, you can pick up the Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard: for just $40 after a $20 discount, or go for the latest Razer BlackWidow V3 Tenkeyless Mechanical Gaming Keyboard that’s up for grabs at $71 after a $29 discount on its version with tactile and clicky, green mechanical switches.

Razer Pro Type

Razer Cynosa Chroma Gaming Keyboard