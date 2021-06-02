M1 Mac mini

Apple’s latest M1 Mac mini is expected to get a refresh very soon, and we have already seen some leaks suggesting a redesign and more power under the hood. However, the current M1 Mac mini is already more powerful than most PCs, and you can get one for just $600 after a $60 discount on its 256GB SSD Storage variant with 8GB RAM. And if you’re looking for tons of power on the go, you can still get a new 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and an Intel Core i7 processor for $2,199 after $200 savings. The Intel Core i9 variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space is also on sale, and you can get one for $2,499 after a $300 discount.

And since we are already talking about laptops, you can also get great savings on HP laptops. First up, the 2020 HP 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop Computer is getting a $292 discount, which means you can get one for $607. This will get you an Intel Core i5 processor, 12GB RAM, and 256GB SSD. And if you are looking for a more affordable, you can get the 2020 HP 15.6-inch HD LED Display Laptop for $348 after a $20 discount. This comes with an Intel Pentium Gold processor, 4GB RAM 128GB storage.

    M1 Mac mini

    16-inch MacBook Pro

    2020 HP 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop Computer

 

We have also found some great deals on gaming keyboards and other necessary accessories for your new M1 Mac mini or your new laptop. First up, the Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is getting a $40 discount, which means you can get one for $130, or go for the smaller and more affordable Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 TKL that is now selling for $90 with $50 savings.

You can also get a new Redragon K530 Draconic Compact RGB wireless mechanical keyboard for just $48.50 when you check the on-page coupon that will give you 25 percent savings, which translates to $16.26 savings. Or get the Logitech K800 Wireless Illuminated Keyboard for $59.41 after a $40.58 discount. You can also score a new Twelve South Curve Stand for $48.65 after an $11.34 discount, and get extra storage with the SanDisk 500GB Extreme Portable SSD that’s now selling for $85 after a $65 discount.

    Razer BlackWidow Elite Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

    Redragon K530 Draconic

    Logitech K800 Wireless Illuminated Keyboard

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
acer 3D laptop tech
Acer is bringing 3D experience to laptops without the need of glasses
Acer is arming the its ConceptD laptop with stereo cameras and a UHD panel with liquid crystal lenticular lens optically bonded to it.
Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c gen 2
Qualcomm announces Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 for always-connected PCs
The first device based on Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 is expected to be commercially available this summer.
siri remote title
Apple didn’t fit an AirTag inside Siri Remote because it’s too chunky to lose
Apple thinks that the new Siri Remote is too big to be lost within the folds and fissures your comfy couch.