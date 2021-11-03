M1 Mac mini

We start today’s deals with several excellent options for anyone looking to get a new Mac or a new Chromebook. First up, we have last year’s Apple Mac mini that is receiving a $50 discount on its 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant, which means you can purchase yours for just $649. However, you will find better savings on the 512GB storage model that sells for $750 after a $149 discount. You will see the first $100 discount on the product’s landing page, while the extra $49 savings will be applied at checkout. Both pack the same Apple M1 Chip that packs an 8-Core CPU and an 8-Core GPU, plus a 16-Core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning.

You can also get Apple’s latest M1-powered 24-inch iMac that sells for $1,259 after a $40 price cut on its Blue color variant with a 7-core GPU processor. You get the same 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space as the Mac mini, but you also get a stunning 24-inch 4.5K Retina Display, plus a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. You can also go for the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,690 after a $109 discount but remember that this model packs an Intel Core i5 processor that won’t be nearly as potent as Apple’s latest devices with Apple Silicon.

And if you’re looking to purchase a new Chromebook, you can check out the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 that receives a 30 percent discount, which translates to $130 savings. This laptop features a 13-inch FHD touch display, an Intel Core i3 processor, 64GB storage space, and 4GB RAM for $300. And if you want more affordable options, you can check out the Lenovo Chromebook S330 Laptop, Lenovo’s Chromebook C330 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop, or the IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook that currently sell for $190, $180, and $170, respectively. They pack 64GB storage and 4GB RAM and up to 32 percent savings.




