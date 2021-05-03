We start today’s deals with the M1 mac mini that’s currently getting a $99 discount on the 512GB storage option with 8GB RAM. This leaves this powerful little desktop PC available for just $800. You will first see a $70 discount applied on the product’s landing page, but you will get the extra $29 savings at checkout.

The Google Pixelbook Go is another good option to consider if you’re planning on taking your work on the go. It is currently getting a $50 discount, which means you can get one for $799. It comes packed with a battery that will keep you going for up to 12 hours, and you can also add 8GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage space, and an Intel Core i5 processor in the package. If you want more power, you can also get the Intel Core i7 variant that also comes with 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage space for $1,249 after receiving a $150 discount.

And if we’re talking about more power, you should also consider getting your hands on the 2020 Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop that’s currently getting a massive $400 discount, meaning you can grab yours for just $1,100. This laptop will come with an Intel Core i7 processor, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 15.6-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rates, 16GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space. However, you can also get the Intel Core i7 processor variant with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,480 with $320 savings.

We have also received several deals on Razer gaming peripherals that come with a little something extra special. We start with the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro mechanical wireless gaming keyboard that’s currently getting a $30 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $200 in black. However, we’re also getting nice savings on the wired Quartz Pink variant that’s selling for $125 after a $15 discount, you know, for those special moms that are into gaming. The Razer Viper Ultimate gaming mouse is also available on its Quartz Pink variant, and you can get one for $110 with $40 savings or get the classic black variant for $120 with $30 savings.

The Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed is also on sale, even though we don’t get a Quartz Pink color variant on this option. You can get yours for $140.40 after a $29.50 discount, or get the Razer Huntsman Elite gaming keyboard for $162 with $38 savings. Now, as a piece of personal advice, you will want to get your hands on a USB-C dock to connect every necessary peripheral and device to your new laptop, and if you don’t have one already, you can consider getting the PowerExpand Elite 13-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Dock for USB-C from Anker that’s currently getting a $50 discount, leaving it available for $200.