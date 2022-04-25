Apple’s M1 iPad Pro is now getting a massive $399 discount

It seems that Amazon is trying to make room for more Apple products, as rumors suggest that an iPad Pro refresh is on the way. Either way, we have now stumbled upon one of the craziest deals we have ever received, as you can now save up to 17 percent on the purchase of Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro models.

Apple’s M1-powered iPad Pro has just gotten better. No, that doesn’t mean it has received an update or new features. Instead, it has now started to receive crazy savings that make it a bit more affordable. For example, you can now get 17 percent savings on a new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with LTE support and 2TB storage. In other words, you will be able to get your hands on this model for $2,000 after a $399 discount. Yeah, it’s not the most affordable option on the market, but it’s still $399 savings that will easily get you a new base model iPad with a 10.2-inch display, as it still sells for $320 on its Space Gray model.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 after receiving a $100 discount, but this will only get you a new 128GB storage model with Wi-Fi-only support. However, suppose you want LTE support with 128GB storage. In that case, you will find yourself paying $1,150 after picking up an 11 percent discount that represents $149 savings, but the best part is that you can opt for any of its two different color models.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Apple’s latest iPad Pro models pack tons of power under the hood thanks to Apple’s M1 chip. It is the company’s best iPad and one of the best tools available for creators who don’t want to carry a laptop everywhere they go. You will enjoy excellent graphics, an all-day battery, incredible sound, and more, so check it out.

You will also find deals on other storage variants, but these will usually be limited to $99, $100, or even $149 savings. However, I also found that the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB storage and Wi-Fi-only support is receiving a $199 discount, which means you can take one home for $1,600.

If you’re interested in more affordable options, you can also consider the 11-inch iPad Pro that starts at $749 after a $50 discount or score up to $149 savings on the higher storage options. The 10.9-inch iPad Air is also receiving some love, as you can now get one for as low as $570 after a $29 discount on its 64GB storage option with Wi-Fi-only support. And if you want more storage space, you can get the Space Gray model with 256GB storage for $679 after a 9 percent discount.