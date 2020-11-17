Apple announced a new MacBook Air, a 13-inch MacBook Pro, and a Mac mini powered by its own M1 chip during its ‘‘One more thing’’ event, which took place last week. Cupertino was proud to present its new devices while it also explained how its new Apple Silicon products surpass their predecessor. Now, we also get new evidence that suggests that the M1 chip’s graphics performance easily defeats some desktop GPUs.

According to the latest benchmarks scores posted by Tom’s Hardware, the new Apple M1 processor defeats the graphics performance of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and AMD Radeon RX 560. Apple already announced that the new octa-core GPU in its M1 chip could simultaneously take on almost 25,000 threads and deliver close to 2.6 TFLOPS of throughput, which is the same TFLOPS reached by the Radeon RX 560, and just below the GeForce GTX 1650’s1650’s 2.9 TFLOPS.

“Generic benchmarks only tell one part of the story. Furthermore, GFXBench 5.0 isn’t exactly the best tool for testing graphics cards either, given that it’s aimed at smartphone benchmarking. As always, we recommend treating the benchmark results with caution until we see a thorough review of the M1.

“In a clear victory, the Apple M1 bested the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti by a good margin. The Radeon RX 560 didn’t stand a chance, either. Admittedly, the two discrete gaming graphics cards are pretty old by today’s standards, but that shouldn’t overshadow the fact that M1’s integrated graphics outperformed both 75W desktop graphics cards, but within a pretty tight TDP range of its own.”

GFX Bench 5.0 benchmarks show that the M1 chip usually performs better than the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and Radeon RX 560. Several tests were performed, and all showed the same results. But we must not forget that GFXBench 5.0 benchmarks are used to test mobile devices, and the M1’s contestants are not the latest GPUs in the market.

Source Tom’s Hardware