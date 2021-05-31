We start today’s deals with some great discounts on several laptops. First up, the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s proprietary M1 chip is getting a $199 discount on both its 256GB and 512GB storage options. You can get one starting at $1,100 and get twice the storage for $1,300, and the best part is that you can choose any color variant you want, as they are both getting the same discounts. However, we recommend you go for the Silver variant since it’s the one that ages better.

Now, moving on to Windows gaming laptops, we find the Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop 2020 version selling for $1,200 after a $300 discount. This will get you a new notebook with a 15.6-inch FHD 1080p display, 256GB storage, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics, and an Intel Core i7 processor. If you want a more affordable option, you can get the Dell Gaming G3 15 3500 for $755 after a $175 discount. It comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512 storage, and the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti. And if that’s still too much, you can opt for the HP Pavilion Gaming 15-Inch Micro-EDGE Laptop that’s up for grabs at just $665 with $40 savings. You get an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics.

Now, getting a new laptop also means you must get some necessary accessories. First, you can get a new Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for just $115 after receiving a $34 discount. If you’re going to focus on gaming, you can also grab a new ROCCAT Vulcan Pro Optical RGB Gaming Keyboard for $180 after a $20 discount. This keyboard looks sexy as hell, and you can also choose between the full-size version with Linear or Tactical switches or go for the smaller TKL variant.

The Apple Magic Trackpad 2 is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $119 in Silver with $10 savings, or gran the Space Gray model for $136.50 after receiving a $12.50 discount. You should also consider getting your hands on a new Besign LSX3 Aluminum Laptop Stand that’s currently selling for $26 after a $4 discount, but you can get an extra 10 percent off when you add the on-page coupon, which leaves this stand available for $23.40. And a new Anker USB C Hub for MacBook with seven new ports for your Mac is $50.99, with $9 savings.