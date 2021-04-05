We kick off today’s deals with some nice and powerful laptops. First, one of Apple’s most powerful notebooks ever. The 13-inch MacBook Pro is now available with Apple’s latest M1 processor, making it faster and more power-efficient than most laptops on the market. You can currently get yours for $1,400 with $99 savings when you go for the 512GB of storage space with 8GB RAM in Space Gray or the Silver variant with the same specs. If you can love with 256GB of storage space, you can get yours for $1,200, with the same 8GB RAM.

The latest MacBook Air with the M1 chip is also on sale, and you can get yours for $949 with $50 savings when you grab the 256GB storage option in Silver, while the Gold and Space Gray variants are selling for $950 after a $49 discount.

If you’re looking for non-Mac laptops, we’ve also found some powerful gaming laptops. First, the Alienware M17 R3 with a 17.30inch FHD display, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 8GB is currently selling for $1,880 with a significant $369 discount. If you’re a Razer fan, you can also consider getting your hands on the Razer Blade 15 that’s now getting a $400 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,400. And if you don’t need that much power, you can also choose to get a new Microsoft Surface Pro 7, as it can be yours for just $799 after a $230.99 discount.

Great laptops must also be used with a great display, and there are some amazing monitors on sale right now. First, the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor is currently getting a $225 discount, which means you can get yours for $675 over at Dell.com. Coming back to Amazon, we find the Samsung 27-inch M5 Smart Monitor selling for $186 with $34 savings.

If you’re looking for another alternative, we must also mention the LG UltraGear 27-inch monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, as it’s now selling for $297 with $103 savings, or grab the Omen by HP 25-Inch FHD Gaming Monitor for $238 after a $42 discount. You may also want to consider grabbing a pair of Beats Studio3 since you can get them for $200 with $149.96 savings.