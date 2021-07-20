We start today’s deals with a couple of M1-powered Apple devices, starting with the latest MacBook Air. This powerful and compact laptop is currently getting a $100 discount on its 256GB option with 8GB RAM, which means you can grab yours at Amazon for $899. However, you can get this laptop for as low as $799, thanks to Best Buy’s student deals that shaves an extra $100 off the laptop. In addition, the 512GB variant is getting a $150 discount so that you can grab one for $1,099 if you’re interested.

The latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro also features the latest M1 processor and 16GB RAM under the hood, and you can grab your new tablet for $999 after a $100 discount. Yesterday’s 11-inch option is still on sale, meaning you can grab yours for $749. Both variants come with 128GB of storage space. And if you’re looking for more tablets on sale, you can also consider getting a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ that’s currently selling for $729 with $200 savings on its 256GB variant, or get the 128GB option for $699 after a $150 discount.

    MacBook Air

    iPad Pro 12.9-inch

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+

We have also found the Klipsch T5 II getting a 56 percent discount which translates to $129 savings, meaning you can grab a pair for $100. These wireless earbuds will get you up to 24 hours of listening time with their charging case, or 8 hours on a single charge. The VIZIO V51-H6 36-inch Soundbar 5.1 Channel Home Theater System is available for just $140, just don’t expect a new product since this product has been factory reconditioned, but it’s still an awesome deal. Finally, the Kasa Smart Bulb is available on its 9W and 9.5W variants for $10 and $11.20 with $5 and $10 savings if you add the on-page coupon with the 9,5W option.

    Klipsch T5 II

    VIZIO V51-H6 36-inch Soundbar 5.1 Channel Home Theater System

    Kasa Smart Bulb

 




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

