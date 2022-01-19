Apple’s M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro, Galaxy Tab S7 and more products are on sale

You can currently score nice savings on Apple’s best iPad Pro yet. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is currently receiving a $100 discount over at Amazon.com, where you can purchase a new model for $999. This will get you a new Wi-Fi-only model in any of its two different color options with 128GB storage. The 12.9-inch tablet features a brilliant Liquid Retina XDR display, TrueDepth camera system with an Ultra-Wide camera with Center Stage, a LiDAR Scanner for immersive AR experiences, Thunderbolt connection, and more.

If you want more storage space, you get the 256GB storage for $1,149 after a $50 discount or get the same $100 savings on the 1TB and 2TB storage options that sell for $1,700 and $2,099, respectively. And if you want LTE support, you can also consider checking out the Space Gray model with 512GB storage that goes for $1,499. The fourth-generation iPad Air is allegedly getting a refresh in the upcoming months, but you can still purchase yours starting at $570 after a $20 discount.

12.9-inch iPad Pro Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Other options include the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, which is now available for $510 after seeing a 22 percent discount that will let you save $140 upon purchase. This model comes with an 11-inch display, 128GB storage, and other great features. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is also on sale, and you can pick one up for $805 after a $45 discount.

And if you want to take your tablet’s productivity to the next level, you can also consider purchasing the Microsoft Surface Pro 7. This option comes with a large 12.3-inch touchscreen display, a tenth generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD storage, and the best part is that it comes with a Black Type Cover, and you can get yours for $889 after a 14 percent discount that will translate to $140.99 savings.