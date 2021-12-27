Apple’s M1 11-inch iPad Pro and other great tablets are currently on sale

We start today’s deals with significant savings for those interested in picking up a new tablet. One of the best options, and our recommendation for the best tablet in 2021 is currently on sale over at Amazon.com. You can get your hands on a new 11-inch iPad Pro for just $850 after seeing a $49 discount that represents a 5 percent savings. This will get you a new and unlocked model in Space Gray with Wi-Fi-only support. It also comes packed with Apple’s M1 processor, 256GB storage space, a Liquid Retina Display with ProMotion, TrueDepth camera system, a LiDAR scanner, Face ID, four speakers for amazing sound, all-day battery, and it also supports Apple’s latest Apple Pencil, Magic Keyboard, and Smart Keyboard Folio. However, savings get better when you go for higher storage options, as the 1TB model sees a $70 discount, and remember that you also get more RAM with the 1TB and 2TB storage variants.

You can also opt for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro that is also on sale. The 128GB storage model in Silver is receiving a 6 percent discount that translates to a $69 discount, which means that you can pick one up for $1,030. This model doesn’t support LTE, but it will get you everything you see in the smaller 11-inch model, but you get a larger canvas to watch your favorite movies, sketch, and more. Finally, if you’re looking to save some bucks on the latest 10.2-inch iPad model, you can get yours for $320, which will help you keep $10 in your pocket.

11-inch iPad Pro 12.9-inch iPad Pro Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is also on sale, and you can pick up the 11-inch variant with 128GB storage for just $500 after seeing a 23 percent discount that translates to $150 savings. This model comes with Android 10, fast charging, S Pen support, and other great features. And if you want the larger variant, you can also pick up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for $700 after a $150 discount.