Apple is heavily rumored to launch an iPhone SE successor in 2020’s spring season and it might debut as the iPhone SE 2, or as per some rumours, iPhone 9. Now, a fresh leak says that the upcoming affordable iPhone will retain the Touch ID button.

Noted leakster Evan Blass has shared a cryptic tweet regarding what he calls a ‘New Spring iPhone 2020’, and adds that it will feature a home button. The home button, as you might already know, has the embedded Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Previous leaks have also mentioned that the iPhone SE successor will take design cues from the iPhone 8. The upcoming ‘low-cost’ iPhone is said to fill the gap for an iPhone 9 in Apple’s portfolio, and will reportedly be launched at some point in March. Other rumoured specifications include a single rear camera and Bionic A13 processor.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

