Up next
Author
Tags

A couple of weeks passed since we heard that Apple was hosting a special event in New York City. This event was held today, and according to Mark Gurman, this event wasn’t what we expected.

Apple usually holds private briefings in New York City with members of the press to give presentations of new hardware and software. We believed that this new event was going to give us something special, maybe awards for the best apps of 2019, maybe the announcement of new hardware or software, but it turned out to be something completely different. According to Bloomberg, Apple invited developers to their office in New York City to talk about the inspiration and stories behind their applications. There were no winners, prizes, or awards. Maybe Apple will continue to give us its list of the best apps of the year.

Source: 9to5Mac

You May Also Like

Intel finalizes sale of its smartphone modem business to Apple

Intel has officially announced that it has completed the sale of the majority of its smartphone modem business to Apple.

mini LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro now predicted to arrive next year

Apple insider Ming-Chi Kuo forecasts that Apple will start using mini LED displays in its devices in late 2020. Check out the report!

Pocketnow Daily: Apple is CHANGING their iPhone STRATEGY?! (video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possibility of more than one iPhone launch starting 2021, Galaxy S10 Lite’s support page and more