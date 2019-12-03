A couple of weeks passed since we heard that Apple was hosting a special event in New York City. This event was held today, and according to Mark Gurman, this event wasn’t what we expected.

Apple usually holds private briefings in New York City with members of the press to give presentations of new hardware and software. We believed that this new event was going to give us something special, maybe awards for the best apps of 2019, maybe the announcement of new hardware or software, but it turned out to be something completely different. According to Bloomberg, Apple invited developers to their office in New York City to talk about the inspiration and stories behind their applications. There were no winners, prizes, or awards. Maybe Apple will continue to give us its list of the best apps of the year.

A follow up to the “Apple event” that was held today. As I said, not an event, and was overblown unfortunately. Apple simply had developers in their NY apartment talk to media about their apps. Talks/demos. This is for Apple’s best apps of 2019 list, coming midnight. No launch. https://t.co/PCxe0v51tr — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 2, 2019

Source: 9to5Mac