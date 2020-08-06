We start today’s deals with Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro. This powerful laptop is getting a $200 discount, which leaves it at $1,799. You get 1TB storage, 16GB RAM, and a 2.0 GHz Intel Core i5 processor. You can also get less storage and pay less, as the 512GB variant is available for $1,699 after a $100 discount.

Samsung’s pre-orders for its latest products are live. These include the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series, the Galaxy Buds Live, and the Galaxy Watch 3. You can find different colors, storage, and price options for you to choose from. Check out the complete list below.

Amazon is giving a $150 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex. This 13.3-inch laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $1,200.

The Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL have just been discontinued by Google, but you can still get them on Amazon. The 128GB version of the Pixel 4 XL is available for $947 in its clearly white color variant, meaning you can save $52 off its regular price, or get the 64GB version for $840, after a $59 discount. The regular Pixel 4 can be yours with 64GB in storage for $754.56, after a $44.54 discount.



Finally, the Sony WHXB700 wireless extra bass Bluetooth headphones are getting a $51.99 discount, which leaves them at just $78. This is a 40 percent discount, and it is available on both Black and Blue color options.