We start today’s deals with great news for anyone interested in picking up one of Apple’s recently announced MacBook Pro models, as they are already available for preorder with $50 savings.

Apple’s new and more powerful 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are here, and Amazon’s latest offers will help you preorder one for $50 less, meaning that you can now get the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 Pro chip starting at $1,950, while the 16-inch model will set you back $2,450. Of course, $50 savings is better than no savings at all, and the best part is that these new laptops arrive with a more potent processor, which means better performance, upgraded wireless connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, support for 8K displays, longer battery life, and more.

MacBook Pro 14.2 (2023) The latest 14.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) comes with the new M2 Pro or M2 Max-powered chips. The machine boasts up to a 12-core CPU, up to 38-core GPU, up to 96G of unified memory, and 8TB of storage. It's one of the most powerful laptops on the market in 2023 and one of the best devices for professionals and power users.

MacBook Pro 16.2 (2023) The latest 16.2-inch MacBook Pro (2023) is equipped with the new M2 Pro or M2 Max-powered chips. It can be configured with up to a 12-core CPU, up to 38-core GPU, up to 96G of unified memory, and 8TB of storage. It's portable, and extremely powerful, able to handle graphics-intensive tasks and multitasking like no other device.

Of course, you can still pick up the previous models with an M1 Pro chip under the hood, in case you want better savings, as the 14-inch model with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage space is now available for $2,199 thanks to a 12 percent discount.

If that’s still too much for your wallet, you can also score $200 savings on the M2-powered MacBook Air, which is now selling for $999 at Best Buy or get the previous iteration with an M1 chip for $800. Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is also on sale at Amazon.com, but you will find it going for $899. But if you want to score the best savings on a Mac, you can also check out 2020’s Mac Mini with an M1 chip, as you can get yours for just $570, thanks to an 18 percent discount. Just remember to hurry, as it seems that Amazon is trying to clear out its existing stock to make room for the new models.