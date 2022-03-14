Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models and other great Apple products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with tons of Apple products, as the latest 16 and 14-inch MacBook Pro models are receiving a $200 discount. First up, we have the 2021 model of Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro that comes with an Apple M1 Pro chip featuring a 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU. You also get 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space for this amazing laptop that is now available for $2,299. In addition, this new and potent laptop features a 21-hour battery life, a gorgeous 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers, and more. The best part is that you can get yours either in Silver or Space Gray, as savings are available on both color options.

The smaller 14-inch MacBook Pro comes with a slightly less powerful M1 Pro chip that packs an 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, but you get the same 16GB RAM, 512GB storage space, and $200 savings. In other words, you can get this option for $1,799. A smaller laptop also means a smaller display, as it features a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. You also get the same six-speaker sound system, the 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and other great features. However, this model will only deliver up to 17-hours of battery life.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also check out the M1 MacBook Air that sells for $929 after receiving a $70 discount. This model comes with a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and other cool features. However, you will have to opt for the Silver color option, as the Gold and Space Gray variants aren’t getting the same discounts.

16-inch MacBook Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro Apple Sale

We have also spotted tons of refurbished Apple products, starting with the iPhone 12, which starts at $545. You will also find the iPhone 12 mini, 11 Pro Max, 11 Pro, and other great iPhone models starting at just $140. The Apple Watch Series 6 starts at $250, and you can even get the Series 5, Series 4, and Series 3 on sale over at Woot.com. However, this deal will be gone at midnight, so you may want to hurry, especially considering these deals usually sell out quickly.