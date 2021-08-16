We keep getting amazing deals from Amazon.com. This time we see the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro getting a $199 discount, which means you can get your new M1-powered MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch Retina display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage space for $1,100 on any of its two color options. You will see some savings on the product’s landing page, but don’t worry; you will get the rest at checkout without having to add any coupon or promo code. The best part is that the $199 savings have also managed to reach the 512GB models, which means you can get one for $1,300, which means $200 more for 256GB more storage, as the rest of the internals are the same.

Now, if you want a larger display, you can also go for the Intel-powered M16-inch MacBook Pro that’s now getting a massive $399 discount, leaving the Intel Core i7 model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage for $2,000. And if you want more power, you can also grab the Intel Core i9 model with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space for $2,300 after getting an 18 percent discount that translates to $499 savings.

Now, if you don’t need that much power, you can do just well with a new Chromebook, and there are a couple of choices for you to choose from, starting with the HP Chromebook 14 Laptop that an Intel Celeron N4000 processor powers, and you also get 4GB RAM and 32GB storage under the hood. It is currently selling for $210, which means $60 savings for you, and if you want something’s that is even more affordable, you can try the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11 Chromebook that features an 11.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 5GB RAM and 64GB storage for just $170 with $50 savings.

Other deals feature the SanDisk 1TB extreme portable SSD that is currently getting a massive 40 percent discount, which means that you can grab one for $150 and still manage to get $100 savings. If you can settle for 512GB external storage, you can grab one for $88 with $62 savings or get the 2TB option for $299 with $161 savings. And if you want to go all out, you can grab a new SABRENT Rocket XTRM-Q 4TB for $700 after a 30 percent discount that translates to $300. And if you want a new keyboard and mouse combo, you can get the Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop for $37 with $23 savings.