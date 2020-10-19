We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Air models, which are getting $49 and $100 discounts depending on the storage option you need. The Silver and Space Gray variants of the 512GB storage option is selling for $1,199 after a $100 discount, and remember that you also get 8GB RAM and a tenth generation Intel Core i5 processor powering the show. If you can live with less storage space, the 256G storage version with an Intel Core i3 processor is selling for $950, but you can get this one in any of its color options.

We now head over to B&H Photo Video, where the previous generation iPad Pro is getting some interesting discounts. You can get one starting at $799, which will get you the 12.9-inch version with 64GB in storage, WiFi, and LTE connectivity in Space Gray with $350 savings. Now, you could get the same variant with more storage for $949, as the 256GB storage version is also getting a $350 discount.

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the OnePlus 8 Pro is getting a $99 discount, leaving it at $900 in its 256GB storage version in the Ultramarine Blue or Onyx Black color options. However, you can get the regular OnePlus 8 with the same storage for $700 with the same $99 savings.

Best Buy is giving up to $120 off on select Samsung Galaxy Buds when you buy them with a qualified Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2. The first step you have to take is picking one of the various options provided by Best Buy, and then you will see the discount applied to the Samsung Galaxy Buds selection. For example, if you choose the 44mm Aluminum Samsung Galaxy Watch in Aqua Black, you may get a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live for $50 after the $120 discount. If that option doesn’t convince you, you can go for the Timex Metropolitan R AMOLED smartwatch, which is selling for $152, after a $26 discount.

If you’re looking for a new gaming keyboard, there are a couple of options to consider, as the new Alienware Low-Profile RGB gaming keyboard is getting a $21 discount, leaving it at $138.99. The BlackWidow Lite TKL Tenkeyless is a less expensive option, priced at $70 after a $20 discount.