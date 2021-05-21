We keep getting some great savings from Amazon.com, where we have found the latest M1-powered MacBook Air on sale. This laptop is currently getting a $49 discount on its Gold and Silver color variants, leaving them up for grabs at $950 on its 256GB option with 8GB RAM. However, the best savings come with the Space Gray model that sells for $949 after a $50 discount.

If you want to step up your storage to 512GB, your best option would be the Gold variant, as it’s currently getting a $100 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,149. The Silver and the Space Gray models are also on sale, but they sell for $189 and $191 with $60 and $58 savings, respectively.

And if by any chance, you are looking to get a new MacBook Air with an Intel processor, you can still get the early 2020 variant, which comes with a 1.1GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD in Space Gray for $980 after getting a $119 discount.

    M1 MacBook Air

    Intel MacBook Air

 

Now, any of these new MacBook Air variants would look stunning on the SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk. This amazing option for your home office is currently getting a $188 discount, which means you can get yours in Black or Oak for $211.53, or get the Cherry variant for $280 with $80 savings.

However, you don’t really need to buy a new computer desk; you can use your current top on the Autonomous Edition Hybrid Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk Frame in Grey for $264.70 with $31 savings. And if you’re looking for a dirt-cheap desk, you can get a 47-Inch Computer Desk for $9 after receiving a $37 discount. The Coavas Folding Desk is also on sale, and you can get this 40-inch desi for $42.49 with $17.39 savings.

    SHW 55-Inch Large Electric Height Adjustable Computer Desk

    Autonomous Edition Hybrid Dual Motor Electric Standing Desk Frame

    Coavas Folding Desk

Make your workspace look better with a LED Desk Lamp which is now selling for 23.50 after a $14.04 discount and 10 percent extra savings when you add the on-page coupon. The best part is that it features a wireless charger, a USB charging port, and eight brightness levels with five different color modes. The Govee Smart LED Bedside Lamp is also on sale, and you can get one for $60 when you add the $10 discount coupon. This nice-looking lamp works with your favorite smart assistants, and you can also control it with your phone.

    LED Desk Lamp

    Govee Smart LED Bedside Lamp

 




