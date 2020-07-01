We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest MacBook Air. This laptop is available at Amazon and B&H for the same price. You get a 13-inch display, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $899 after a $100 discount, however, if you want more storage space, you can only get a $100 discount in the 512GB variant at Amazon.

Buy Apple MacBook Air Amazon
Buy Apple MacBook Air B&H

HP’s Chromebook X360 is also getting a discount. You can save $80 on yours, meaning you would only have to pay $299.99 for yours. This laptop comes with a 14-inch display, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage space.

Buy HP Chromebook X360

If you’re looking for a new smartphone, the Motorola One Action is $100 off, meaning you can get an unlocked device with 4GB RAM and 128 storage space for a little under $250.

Buy Motorola One Action

Kensington’s USB 3.0 Dual 4K docking station is currently available for $142.49 after a 21 percent discount, meaning you save more than $37. You get six SuperSpeed USB 3.1 ports, one USB-B port, two 4K video output, and a Gigabit Ethernet port.

Buy Kensington USB 3.0 Dual 4K Display Docking Station
