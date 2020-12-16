We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest Mac mini, powered by the new M1 chip. It is currently selling for $849 with $50 savings. You will get a powerful PC with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space, or get half the storage for $699 with a $30 discount. However, you can also choose to go for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is now getting a $400 discount, leaving the 2.3GHz Intel Core i7, 1TB storage, 16GB RAM version for $2,399.

There’s also a vast selection of iPad Pro models on sale, and you can get one starting at $799 if you go for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage and LTE connectivity. You also get $350 savings, plus you also get a pair of Audio-Technica wireless earbuds with an $80 value for free.

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, Sony and Vizio have some interesting options for you, as you can get the Sony X800 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR for $448 with $151.99 savings. If you want a larger display, the 49-inch version is getting a $101.99 discount, which leaves it at $548, and the 55-inch version is $698. However, you can get the Vizio 65-inch P series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,000 with $200 savings.

Now, if you’re looking to improve your home by including more smart devices, you can start by getting yourself a Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack for $27 with $3 savings, meaning you can get them for less than $7 each. Of course, you will need a smart speaker to control your smart home, and you can get the latest Echo Dot for $30 with a $20 discount, or get it bundled with a pair of Philips Hue bulbs for $70 with $60 savings. Now, you will also need to have them all connected to a WiFi network, and you can also get the latest Google WiFi System 3-pack for $175 with $25 savings, or the previous 2016 model for $199 with a $70 discount to keep your home connected.

Finally, you can get some amazing deals on earphones and headphones, starting with the Jabra Elite 85t, which can be yours for $200 with $30 savings. The Jabra Elite 75t are getting a $60 discount, leaving them at $120, or get the Sony WF-1000XM3 for $158 with $72 savings.



Now, if you’re looking for some over the ear options, the Sony WHCH710N are $112 off, meaning you can grab a pair for just $88, Bose’s 700 noise-canceling headphones are available for $339 with $40 savings, and the Sony WH-1000XM4 are going for $278 with a $72 discount. Other options include the Skullcandy Crusher headphones for $200 with a $120 discount and the Marshall Monitor.