M1 Mac mini

We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest Mac mini, powered by the new M1 chip. It is currently selling for $849 with $50 savings. You will get a powerful PC with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space, or get half the storage for $699 with a $30 discount. However, you can also choose to go for the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is now getting a $400 discount, leaving the 2.3GHz Intel Core i7, 1TB storage, 16GB RAM version for $2,399.

There’s also a vast selection of iPad Pro models on sale, and you can get one starting at $799 if you go for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 64GB storage and LTE connectivity. You also get $350 savings, plus you also get a pair of Audio-Technica wireless earbuds with an $80 value for free.

Buy Apple M1 Mac mini
Buy Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro
Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro
See complete iPad Pro listing

If you’re looking for a new Smart TV, Sony and Vizio have some interesting options for you, as you can get the Sony X800 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR for $448 with $151.99 savings. If you want a larger display, the 49-inch version is getting a $101.99 discount, which leaves it at $548, and the 55-inch version is $698. However, you can get the Vizio 65-inch P series Quantum 4K HDR Smart TV for $1,000 with $200 savings.

Buy Sony X800H 4K Ultra HD Smart TV
Buy Vizio 65-inch 4K Smart TV

Now, if you’re looking to improve your home by including more smart devices, you can start by getting yourself a Kasa Smart Plug 4-pack for $27 with $3 savings, meaning you can get them for less than $7 each. Of course, you will need a smart speaker to control your smart home, and you can get the latest Echo Dot for $30 with a $20 discount, or get it bundled with a pair of Philips Hue bulbs for $70 with $60 savings. Now, you will also need to have them all connected to a WiFi network, and you can also get the latest Google WiFi System 3-pack for $175 with $25 savings, or the previous 2016 model for $199 with a $70 discount to keep your home connected.

Buy Kasa Smart Plug
Buy the latest Amazon Echo Dot
Buy latest Amazon Echo Dot Bundle
Buy Google WiFi System

Finally, you can get some amazing deals on earphones and headphones, starting with the Jabra Elite 85t, which can be yours for $200 with $30 savings. The Jabra Elite 75t are getting a $60 discount, leaving them at $120, or get the Sony WF-1000XM3 for $158 with $72 savings.

Buy Jabra Elite 85t
Buy Jabra Elite 75t
Buy Sony WF-1000XM3

Sony WH-1000XM4 noise cancelling headphones


Now, if you’re looking for some over the ear options, the Sony WHCH710N are $112 off, meaning you can grab a pair for just $88, Bose’s 700 noise-canceling headphones are available for $339 with $40 savings, and the Sony WH-1000XM4 are going for $278 with a $72 discount. Other options include the Skullcandy Crusher headphones for $200 with a $120 discount and the Marshall Monitor.

Buy Sony WHCH710N
Buy Bose 700
Buy Sony WH-1000XM4
Buy Skullcandy Crusher
Buy Marshall Monitor

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S21+
Samsung won’t ship Galaxy S21 series with a charger, reveal certification documents
Samsung is planning to do the same thing that it ridiculed Apple for – not including a charger in the Galaxy S21 series’ retail package.
harmonyos 2.0 huawei
HUAWEI releases HarmonyOS 2.0 beta for a handful of smartphones
Once your beta aplication is approved, you will soon receive the HarmonyOS 2.0 beta update that will replace the EMUI build on your phone.
Galaxy Note
Samsung denies Galaxy Note series discontinuation rumors
To be or not to be.