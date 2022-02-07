Apple’s latest M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, Mac mini and more are on sale

We start today’s deals with the latest and most powerful Apple laptops yet. You can currently purchase a new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pro chip with an 8-core CPU and a 14-code GPU, along with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage starting for $1,750 after receiving a $200 discount that will be applied at checkout. However, this deal is only available on the Space Gray model, so act fast before they run out of stock.

If you want a more affordable option, you can opt for the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro that comes packed with an M1 processor, and it is now available for $1,199 after scoring a $100 discount. The M1 MacBook Air is also getting some love, as you can purchase yours for $949 after scoring a $50 discount. Both models include 8GB RAM and 256GB storage under the hood.

If you’re not planning on going out that much, you can also purchase a new 2020 Mac mini that is powered by the same M1 processor as the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the latest MacBook Air. It gets better as it is the most affordable option of the bunch, as you can get one for just $750, and you get 8GB RAM and 512GB storage under the hood.

14-inch MacBook Pro 13-inch MacBook Pro M1 Mac mini

Other deals include various gaming keyboards from Razer, as the Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard is receiving an 18 percent discount that translates to $35 savings. This means that you can buy one for $155. The is a more affordable option that goes for $120 after a $60 discount, and you can also consider the Razer Huntsman V2 Optical Gaming Keyboard that sells for $160 after scoring a 20 percent discount that will get you $40 savings.