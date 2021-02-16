We start today’s week with a collection of great deals from Apple and other brands. First, Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Pros are getting a $100 discount. You can currently get a Silver 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage space for $1,399 or the 256GB version for $1,199. Both variants are powered by Apple’s latest M1 processor and 8GB RAM. You can also get the Space Gray version with 128GB with the $100 savings, but the 512GB option is a bit more expensive, as it’s available for $1,420 with a $79 discount.

Now, if you don’t need that much power, you can always settle for a new MacBook Air, and the latest M1 variant is now available for $987.61 in its Gold color variant. The Silver and Space Gray color options are still selling for $1,000 in their 256GB. However, you can save $50 off the 512GB storage option since they’re currently selling for $1,200. However, the 512GB version of the Gold MacBook Air can help you save some more, as you can grab one for $1,190 with $59 savings. And if you want to save even more, you can always go for a new Chromebook, and HP’s 14-inch FHD laptop with an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage space is selling for $250 with $50 savings.

We then move onto iPad models, as the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is getting a $100 discount in its WiFi-only version with 256GB storage, which leaves it available for $999. If you were to choose the 128GB storage version, you can get it for $929 with $70 savings. The 512GB and 1TB storage options are also getting a $100 discount, which leaves them available for $1,199 and $1,399, respectively.

The 11-inch iPad Pro with 128GB storage starts for $749 with $50 savings, and if you want to save on models with more storage space, you will have to go for the 512GB and the 1TB variants since they’re also getting a $50 discount, which leaves them at $1,049 and $1,249. If you don’t really need to go Pro, the latest iPad Air is also on sale, and you can grab yours for $550 with $49 savings in its WiFi-only variant with 64GB storage space. However, things get even better when we also get discounts on LTE models, as the 256GB option with LTE is selling for $830 with the same $49 discount.

Finally, we have the latest Apple Watch models on sale, and we start with the Apple Watch Series 6 that’s getting a $20 discount on its 40mm, GPS-only, Silver Aluminum Case with White Sport Band version, which leaves is available for $379. The larger 44mm version is also on sale, and you can get one for $380 with a $49 discount. However, you can also go for the less expensive Apple Watch SE that’s now selling for $309 in its 40mm version with LTE connectivity, and you also get to save $20 upon purchase.