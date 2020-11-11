MacBook Air vs MacBook Pro vs Mac Mini

We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini with the Apple Silicon. The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple M1 chipset is currently selling for $1,232.65, down from its $1,299 price tag, and it includes 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The 512GB version would cost you $200 more. Then the MacBook Air starts at $947.96, down from its $999 price tag, and it includes 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Finally, the Mac mini starts at $663.27. you can configure different storage options and other details, but those will only increase these new devices’ prices.

Buy the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro
Buy the latest 13-inch MacBook Air
Buy latest Mac mini

If you’re ok with an Intel processor, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, as you can get one for $1,349 with $150 savings at Amazon and B&H, which will get you a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 512GB storage, and 8GB RAM. Apple’s 27-inch iMac is also on sale, getting the same $150 discount at Amazon and B&H, leaving the 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,649.

Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro Amazon
Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro B&H
Buy 27-inch iMac Amazon
Buy 27-inch iMac B&H

If you’re looking for a new iPad Pro, the 12.9-inch WiFi-only version with 256GB storage is getting a $100 discount, leaving it at $999. Get the 128GB version for $949 with $50 savings or the 512GB version for $1,229 with a $70 discount.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro 128GB
Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB
Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro 512GB

Garmin is also discounting its Legacy Saga Series, Star Wars Darth Vader Inspired Premium Smartwatch down from its regular $400 price to just $348.09 with $51.90 savings. The Fitbit Charge 4 is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at just under $100. Other deals include Samsung’s HW-T650 3.1ch soundbar for $208 after a $192 discount.

Buy Garmin Legacy Saga Series Star Wars Darth Vader smartwatch
Buy Fitbit Charge 4
Buy Samsung Soundbar

