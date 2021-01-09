We are getting more Apple deals today, as the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro is currently getting a $60 discount. This leaves the Space Gray version with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $1,239, while the Silver color option is available for $1,249.

If you’re looking for more storage space, you can also get the 512GB version. You can get the Silver color variant for $1,420 with $79 savings, or get the Space Gray color option for $10 more, as it’s getting a $69 discount. And if you don’t need to go Pro, Amazon is also giving Apple’s latest M1 MacBook Air a $60 discount, which leaves the M1 variant with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM for $1,189 in Gold.

Now, suppose you’re looking to upgrade your workstation, and you want to get one of Jaime Rivera’s favorite monitors. In that case, you can get the 27-inch LG Ergo IPS UHD 4K Ultrafine monitor, which is currently getting a $99 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just under $500. This monitor’s Ergonomic Stand with C-Clamp will let you place your monitor in the position that best suits your needs, and it will also move out of the way when you need to use more desk space. If you’re looking for a more budget-friendly option, the 27-inch Samsung Curved LED monitor is getting a $50 discount, which leaves it at just $170.

And since we’re already talking about displays, we may as well mention the Sony X750H Smart TV, which is getting some interesting discounts in its 65-inch and 55-inch models. The 65-inch version is $630 after clipping the on-page coupon. This TV usually sells for $750, which means you can save $120. However, you can also get the smaller 55-inch version, which is currently selling for $518.