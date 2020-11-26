Black Friday is almost here, but the deals have been present since last week. Today we start our deal selection with the latest M1 powered Apple Mac mini. The Mac mini with an M1 processor is also on sale, as you can currently get it for $649 with $50 savings. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The same $50 savings are applied to the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, leaving it at $1,250.

If you act fast, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB storage and LTE connectivity for $829. This deal is only good for today, so you may want to hurry. If you’re in the market for the latest 10.2-inch iPad, you can get it with 32GB storage for just $299 after a $30 discount.

We also find some amazing deals on smartphones. You can currently get the Google Pixel 4 XL for $479, which translates to $420.99 instant savings. This is an unlocked device with 64GB storage in Clearly White. The OnePlus 8 Pro is getting a $200 discount at B&H, which leaves it at $800, but you can also add a coupon to save $50 more, leaving your new 256GB device with Dual-SIM for $750. However, if you can also find this deal over at Amazon, but without the $50 coupon. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 512GB storage is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $579.

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with GPS is currently selling for $299 with $130 savings. The Garmin vivoactive 3 can be yours for $120 with a $130 discount.

Other deals include the 3-gen Google Chromecast for $19 with $11 savings, or you can get a smart kit with a Google Home mini, a Smart Light, and a Chromecast for just $44 with a $41 discount. You can also find a huge selection of Apple, and Nikon Black Friday deals directly from B&H. These deals include MacBooks, iPads, iMacs, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and more.