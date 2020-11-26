Redesigned MacBook

Black Friday is almost here, but the deals have been present since last week. Today we start our deal selection with the latest M1 powered Apple Mac mini. The Mac mini with an M1 processor is also on sale, as you can currently get it for $649 with $50 savings. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. The same $50 savings are applied to the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM, leaving it at $1,250.

Buy M1 Mac mini
Buy MacBook Pro

If you act fast, you can get the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 256GB storage and LTE connectivity for $829. This deal is only good for today, so you may want to hurry. If you’re in the market for the latest 10.2-inch iPad, you can get it with 32GB storage for just $299 after a $30 discount.

Buy 12.9-inch iPad Pro
Buy 10.2-inch iPad

Pixel 4a black friday deal

We also find some amazing deals on smartphones. You can currently get the Google Pixel 4 XL for $479, which translates to $420.99 instant savings. This is an unlocked device with 64GB storage in Clearly White. The OnePlus 8 Pro is getting a $200 discount at B&H, which leaves it at $800, but you can also add a coupon to save $50 more, leaving your new 256GB device with Dual-SIM for $750. However, if you can also find this deal over at Amazon, but without the $50 coupon. The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 with 512GB storage is also on sale, and you can get yours for just $579.

Buy Google Pixel 4XL
Buy OnePlus 8 Pro B&H
Buy OnePlus 8 Pro Amazon
Buy Samsung Galaxy Note 9

If you’re looking for a new smartwatch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with GPS is currently selling for $299 with $130 savings. The Garmin vivoactive 3 can be yours for $120 with a $130 discount.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
Buy Garmin vivoactive 3

Other deals include the 3-gen Google Chromecast for $19 with $11 savings, or you can get a smart kit with a Google Home mini, a Smart Light, and a Chromecast for just $44 with a $41 discount. You can also find a huge selection of Apple, and Nikon Black Friday deals directly from B&H. These deals include MacBooks, iPads, iMacs, DSLR cameras, mirrorless cameras, lenses, and more.

Buy Google Chromecast
Buy Chromecast Kit
Apple Black Friday deals at B&H
Nikkon Black Friday deals at B&H

You May Also Like
Samsung Galaxy S20+, latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro and more devices on sale
Today’s deals come from Amazon and B&H, where we find the Samsung Galaxy S20+, new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 chip, and more devices on sale
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 could have an under-display selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 may be Samsung’s first flagship with an under-display camera, and a new Galaxy Z Fold S may also be on the way
Hangouts
Google begins slow death of Hangouts as group video calls now switch to Meet
Now if you open a group chat in Hangouts and tap on the video call icon, it automatically creates a Google Meet group video call link.