We keep getting nice and juicy deals on the latest M1-powered MacBook Pro. Apple’s most powerful 13-inch MacBook Pro is getting a $99 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD version that also features a battery able of going up to 20 hours. You can also double up your storage space, as the 512GB is $100 off, meaning you can get yours for $1,399, and the best part is that both color variants are getting the same treatment.

Now, Apple’s largest 16-inch MacBook Pro is also on sale, and you can get one while still saving $300. If you want an M1 powered 16-inch MacBook Pro, you will most likely have to wait until the second half of this year, but if you can settle for an Intel processor, this laptop sells for $2,499, and it comes powered by a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor. You also get 16GB RAM and more than enough storage space with 1TB under the hood. A more affordable 16-inch MacBook Pro option is also available, you can get one for $2,199 with $200 savings, but you would have to survive with 512GB storage space and an Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB RAM.

    M1 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro

    16-inch Apple MacBook Pro

If you’re looking for a new Chromebook for school or for your kids, you can take a look at the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop that comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space for $400 with a nice $150 discount. You can transform this Chromebook into a tablet and use the built-in pen to write down important notes. The HP Chromebook x360 14-inch HD Touchscreen Laptop is also an option to consider, as you can get yours for $310 with $80 savings. This Chromebook features an Intel Core Celeron N4000 processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. Or get the HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop with the same specs for $211.18 with $49.50 savings.

    Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 2-in-1 Laptop

    HP Chromebook x360 14-inch HD Touchscreen Laptop

    HP Chromebook 14-inch HD Laptop

And since we’re already talking about laptops and Chromebooks, you should also consider getting a new monitor to help you be more productive while stuck at home. There are some nice options, as the Lenovo 34-Inch WQHD Curved Gaming Monitor is currently getting a $69.99 discount, leaving it available for $410. If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also get LG’s 34-inch UltraWide monitor, and this one’s getting a $56.58 discount, leaving it at $334.71. And if you are willing to spend a bit more, you can get the 37.5-inch Acer Gaming monitor for $883.34, which translates to $116.65 savings.

    Lenovo G34w

    LG 34-inch UltraWide

    Acer Gaming Monitor 37.5-inch

A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.
