We start today’s deals with the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. Yesterday we saw these laptops get a $60 discount, but now they come with even better savings. If you head over to Amazon.com, you will find the Silver version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor for $1,399 with $100 savings. If you want the Space Gray color option, you would have to pay $1,410, with an $89 discount. Get the same laptop, but get 256GB for $1,224 in Silver or $1,225 for the Space Gray version with $75 and $74 savings, respectively.

You can find similar deals over at B&H Photo video, where the Silver MacBook Pro with 512GB is getting the same $100 discount, while the Space Gray version is $60 off. The 256GB model is also getting a $60 in both color options, meaning that you can get yours for $1,3999.

13-inch MacBook Pro The latest M1 powered 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a faster CPU and GPU than its predecessor, and it also offers up to 20 hours of battery life. View at Amazon View at B&H

We’ve also found some fantastic deals on monitors from LG and Dell. First, LG’s 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ IPS display with HDR 10 is getting a $50.99 discount, which leaves it at $849. If you want t smaller display, you can also go for the 32-inch UHD IPS Ultrafine display with HDR10 compatibility for $450 with $50 savings, and the 29-inch LG UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR10 monitor can be yours for $227 with $23 savings.

Now, moving onto Dell’s offerings, we find the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521H with a 24.5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and 360Hz refresh rates for $725 with a $245 discount. There is another option from Alienware that arrives with the same resolution, but it tops out at 240Hz refresh, and it can be yours for $410 after a $140 discount. If you’re not looking for a gaming monitor, you can also go for the Dell 27 Monitor – S2721HS, which is starting at $225 with $75 savings, and you get a 27-inch Full HD display with 75Hz refresh rates.

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor - AW2521H A 24.5-inch monitor featuring the world's fastest refresh rate of 360Hz with NVIDIA® Reflex Latency Analyzer, a 1ms GtG Fast IPS response time and sRGB 99% color coverage. View at Dell

Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor - AW2521HFL A 24.5-inch monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, a true 1ms GtG fast IPS response time and intense color coverage from every angle for seamless gaming. View at Dell