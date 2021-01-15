We start today’s deals with the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro. Yesterday we saw these laptops get a $60 discount, but now they come with even better savings. If you head over to Amazon.com, you will find the Silver version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor for $1,399 with $100 savings. If you want the Space Gray color option, you would have to pay $1,410, with an $89 discount. Get the same laptop, but get 256GB for $1,224 in Silver or $1,225 for the Space Gray version with $75 and $74 savings, respectively.
You can find similar deals over at B&H Photo video, where the Silver MacBook Pro with 512GB is getting the same $100 discount, while the Space Gray version is $60 off. The 256GB model is also getting a $60 in both color options, meaning that you can get yours for $1,3999.
The latest M1 powered 13-inch MacBook Pro comes with a faster CPU and GPU than its predecessor, and it also offers up to 20 hours of battery life.
We’ve also found some fantastic deals on monitors from LG and Dell. First, LG’s 38-inch Curved UltraWide QHD+ IPS display with HDR 10 is getting a $50.99 discount, which leaves it at $849. If you want t smaller display, you can also go for the 32-inch UHD IPS Ultrafine display with HDR10 compatibility for $450 with $50 savings, and the 29-inch LG UltraWide WFHD IPS HDR10 monitor can be yours for $227 with $23 savings.
An excellent option for those who want a larger display to improve their workflow since it will give users a better experience while multi-tasking
With AMD FreeSync technology, console gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout high resolution, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
This monitor comes with a 21:9 UltraWide Full HD resolution, that offers 33% more screen space compared to Full HD resolution display.
Now, moving onto Dell’s offerings, we find the Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor AW2521H with a 24.5-inch display with a 1920 x 1080 resolution and 360Hz refresh rates for $725 with a $245 discount. There is another option from Alienware that arrives with the same resolution, but it tops out at 240Hz refresh, and it can be yours for $410 after a $140 discount. If you’re not looking for a gaming monitor, you can also go for the Dell 27 Monitor – S2721HS, which is starting at $225 with $75 savings, and you get a 27-inch Full HD display with 75Hz refresh rates.
A 24.5-inch monitor featuring the world's fastest refresh rate of 360Hz with NVIDIA® Reflex Latency Analyzer, a 1ms GtG Fast IPS response time and sRGB 99% color coverage.
A 24.5-inch monitor with a 240Hz refresh rate, a true 1ms GtG fast IPS response time and intense color coverage from every angle for seamless gaming.
A 27-inch monitor beautifully designed to sit easily into any space ready for your everyday lifestyle.