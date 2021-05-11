You can currently get your hands on one of Apple’s latest Macs. The M1-powered MacBook Pro and MacBook Air are currently getting a huge discount at Amazon.com, where you can get the 256GB MacBook Pro for $1,149 on both its Silver and Space Gray color options after a $150 discount. You can get the same $150 savings if you choose to go for the 512GB storage option, as it now sells for $1,349 on both color options.

If you feel like this is too much power or too much money, there’s the M1 MacBook Air. This laptop comes packed with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space for $1,100, and you get to choose between the Silver and Space variants, as those are the only ones getting a $149 discount. The Gold variant is also on sale, but you will only get a $99 savings.

Now, you should also consider getting some nice accessories to help you carry your new MacBook. For example, the Samsonite OpenRoad Laptop Business Backpack is currently getting a $71 discount, meaning you can get yours for $79, and it will perfectly fit laptops of up to 14.1-inch in size, or grab the larger option with space to accommodate laptops of up to 17.3-inches for $95 after an $85 discount. Now, there’s another option for you to consider, as the Columbia ZigZag 30L backpack is currently selling for $43.90 with $11.10 savings, and it will easily hold laptops of up to 15-inches.

Other deals feature the ASUS 15.6” Portable Monitor, which is currently selling for $95, which is $35 less than its regular $130 price tag. This monitor comes with a Smart Case, plus an ultra-slim and lightweight design. The best part is that you can power it with just a regular USB 3.0 cable, and it will deliver WXGA resolution. Or get the ASUS ZenScreen 15.6-inch 1080P Portable Monitor with a built-in battery, USB-C power Delivery, and more for $280 with $19 savings.

You can also add the Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset to the package, as it-s currently selling for $40 with $10 savings, or get the higher-end Razer BlackShark V2 Pro Wireless Gaming Headset for $160 with $20 savings.