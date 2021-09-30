We start today’s deals with some of the best laptops and desktop PCs available in the market. The latest 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently getting a $100 discount on its 256GB storage version with 8GB RAM and Apple silicon. This means that you can get the Space Gray model for $1,199. Jaime recommends the Silver color option, as it tends to age better, but this option will only get you $49 savings, as it is listed for $1,250. If you opt for the 512GB storage variant, you will also see that the Space Gray model will get you better savings than the Silver model, even though the difference isn’t huge, as you can pick them up for $1,399 and $1,400, respectively.

If you want a lighter laptop, you can check out the latest M1 MacBook Air that now sells for $950 after a $50 discount on every color option with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Savings get better with the 512GB storage variant that’s going for $1,149 on its Space Gray model, after receiving a $100 discount, but I would recommend you consider the Silver or Gold models as these are getting a $109.45 discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $1,139.55.

If you don’t plan on moving around that much, you can also consider the latest Mac mini and the 24-inch iMac. Both Macs feature Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The Mac mini may be the best option for those who already have a great setup and are just looking to improve their PC. It sells for $600 after a $99 discount. You will see a $40 discount on the product’s landing page, while the other $59 savings will show up at checkout. The 24-inch iMac will be great for those who don’t want to spend extra time or money looking for a new monitor, mouse, and keyboard, as you get all of it in the same package for $1,250.