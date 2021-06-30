You can currently get your amazing savings on several laptops, starting with the M1 powered MacBook Air and MacBook Pro that are getting up to $150 discounts, depending on the model you go for. First up, the 13-inch MacBook Air with 512GB storage and 8GB RAM is getting a $149 discount, which means you can get yours for $1,100. You will first see an 8 percent discount applied on the laptop’s landing page, which translates to $100 savings, but you will get $49 extra savings at checkout. The 256GB variant is also on sale, but you will only get $100 savings if you go for this option. In other words, you can get your new MacBook Air with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM for $899.

Now, if you wish to have more power, you can get the new 13-inch MacBook Pro that’s currently getting a $150 discount, which leaves the M1-powered variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage available for $1,349. And if you want the 256GB storage option, you can get it for $1,199 with $100 savings.

Now, if you’re more of a Windows user, you can get your hands on a new HP Spectre x360 convertible laptop that’s now selling for $900, which is $150 less than its regular $1,050 price tag. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You also get to choose between three different color options. And get 5 percent extra savings when you enter promo code HP21J4TH5, thanks to the celebration of the fourth of July. And if you fancy a new Windows PC, you can also go for the Dell XPS Desktop that’s currently going for $850. However, you will have to enter promo code DTAFFXPS6 at checkout cause if you don’t, you will end up paying its regular $1,350 price tag.

Other deals feature the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum XT gaming keyboard that’s currently getting a 20 percent discount, meaning that you would have to pay $160 after a $40 discount. And you can also consider getting a new Samsung monitor, as the Odyssey G5 Series 32-Inch is $50 off, leaving it available for $300, or get the Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD for $698.211 with $102.88 savings. And if you’re looking for a new standing desk, you can get the Vari Electric Standing desk for $500 after a 28 percent discount, meaning you get $195 savings.