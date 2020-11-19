We start today’s deals with the new MacBook Air with Apple’s latest M1 Chip. It is currently available for $1,200 in its 512GB SSD version with 8GB RAM, which translates to $50 savings in one of today’s most powerful laptops available in the market. Now, if you don’t want a laptop, the latest Mac mini is also on sale. You can get yours for $670 after its first $29 price cut, and you will get 256GB SSD and 8GB RAM.

If you’re looking for a new tablet, the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 1TB storage and cellular connectivity can be yours for $1,499 after a $150 discount, or get the latest Apple iPad Air with 64GB for $559 in its WiFi-only version, which will save you $40.

We have also been getting quite a nice amount of deals on Smart TVs and monitors, and today won’t be different. We find last year’s Hisense 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart ULED TV selling for $800 with $200 savings. LG is also offering the 27-inch QHD IPS Display for $227 with $53 savings.

Other deals include the Bose Sport Earbuds for $159 after a $20 discount. These wireless earphones are available in three color options, and they will give you up to 5 hours per charge with the included charging case. The Logitech Craft Advanced wireless keyboard is also available, and it is getting a $31 discount, leaving it at $169. PowerA’s enhanced wired controller for Nintendo Switch with a vintage Mario theme is getting a $12.50 discount, leaving it at $12.50, meaning 50 percent off. Finally, Kingston is offering its 500GB Nvme internal SSD for $35 with $10 savings.

