Indeed, Apple’s latest laptops are constantly on sale at Amazon.com and other online retailers, but the latest deals let you save up to $250 on the lightest and fanless option. The M1-powered MacBook Pro is currently getting a $150 discount at both Amazon and Best Buy, which means that you can grab one of these models with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space for $850.

However, you can get extra $100 savings at Best Buy thanks to the back-to-school Student Deals, leaving the same laptop up for grabs at just $750. Remember that this ultra-light laptop also features a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, and more.

And if you want a more affordable Windows laptop, you can get a new Acer Aspire 5 with an Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB storage, and more for $388 after receiving a $42 discount. Or get the AMD Ryzen 3 variant with $26 savings, which leaves it available for $374. The ASUS VivoBook 15 is also on sale, and you can get one for $400 after a $20 discount. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and more.

Suppose you’re looking to upgrade the storage space on your PC. In that case, you can consider getting a new Western Digital 2TB WD Blue SN550 NVMe Internal SSD that’s currently getting a 23 percent discount which translates to $60 savings, leaving this product up for grabs at $200. The Meross Smart Wi-Fi Table Lamp is also on sale. You can get yours for just $29.39 after a 30 percent discount that’s applied with the on-page coupon that you must remember to check before you check out. And the Amazon eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi 6 system is currently getting a 20 percent discount, leaving it available at $223 with $56 savings. This pack comes with one router and two extenders that will keep all of your devices connected.