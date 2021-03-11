We keep getting some great discounts on Apple’s M1 powered laptops. The latest MacBook Air joins in with a $74.08 discount, which leaves it available for $1,175 on both its Space Gray and Gold color option since the Silver variant sells for $1,230, which is still $19 less than its regular $1,249 price tag. This will get you a new MacBook Air with Apple’s latest M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB of storage space.

Now, we recently covered deals on Apple’s MacBook Pros, both the Intel and M1 versions, but one of those deals has just gotten sweeter. You can now get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with $149 savings, meaning you can get the 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD option in Silver or Space Gray for just $1,250, which is $49 less than the previous discount. You may also want to take a look at a very necessary accessory for your new MacBook. Lamicall’s Laptop Stand with an adjustable riser is currently selling for $40 after a $10 discount.

And since you’re about to enter dongle hell, you must also consider getting a new USB-C docking station for your new laptop. Amazon is also discounting several Kensington docking stations with dual monitor 4K ports. First, the Kensington SD4750P provides dual or single 4K at 60Hz via DisplayLink, up to up to 85W Power Delivery, and more for $200 after a $398.96 discount. Next up, the Kensington SD5500T is getting a $54 discount, which leaves it available for $196. This model will also give you two 4K DisplayPorts, 60W Power Delivery.

The Kensington SD5200T can be yours for $171/60 after a $28.39 discount or grab the most affordable option, which is the Kensington SD2500T for $159.97 with $40 savings. Now, you may also be planning on upgrading the storage space of your laptop, and if that’s the case, you can do so by getting a new SK Hynix Gold P31 PCIe NVMe Gen3 M.2 2280 Internal SSD that’s selling for $60 and $108 on its 500GB and 1TB storage options, with $ 62 and $ 117 savings, respectively. However, you may want to hurry since this last deal ends today.