We start this week’s deals with some interesting deals. First, we have Apple’s latest Mac mini with the M1 chip that delivers tons of power for just $649, translating into $50 saving. You will get 256GB storage space and 8GB RAM. You can also get the 512GB storage version for $859 after getting a $40 discount. The 512GB version is only available for this price at Amazon, while the 256GB version is up for grabs at Amazon and B&H Photo Video.

Next up, we have some Microsoft Surface laptops on sale, as you can get up to $360 on selected devices, bundles, and accessories. First, we find the Microsoft Surface Book 3 with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for $1400. This model includes $200 off all of its 13.5-inch and 15-inch models, which means you can get the maxed-out version with a Core i7 processor, 32GB RAM, and 2TB storage for $3,200. You can also get the Surface Pro 7 plus the Pro Type Cover Bundle for $1,700. This laptop comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage space in two color options for you to choose from, and you must also choose your Type Cover that comes in five color options.

You may also want to consider getting a new monitor, as LG has some interesting deals. First, we find the 32-inch LG UltraFine Display Ergo UHD 4K IPS Display for $597 after a $103 discount, or get the 27-inch Ergo IPS UHD 4K Ultrafine Monitor for $500 with $99 savings. There are two more 27-inch options from LG, as the LG 27-inch UHD IPS Display with VESA DisplayHDR 400 is available for $490 after a hefty $210 discount. Or get the 27-inch Full HD Ultragear G-Sync Compatible Gaming Monitor with 144Hz Refresh Rate for just $300 and receive a $50 discount.



And while you’re at it, you may also want to get some extra storage space, as the Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD with 500GB storage space can be yours for just $100 after a $30 discount, or get the same capacity without the extra security provided by a touch sensor when you go for the regular SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD 500GB that’s currently going for $80, and you get the same $30 discount.